If you didn't know that Leavine Family Racing existed before, you do now. Were you like me? This morning, I read the headline that Kasey Kahne has signed with the team for 2018, and I thought "What???" LFR owner Bob Leavine says his team wants to move up, and among the current crop of free agents to be, names don't get much bigger than Kahne. As Leavine said himself, Kahne is a playoff caliber driver. This is good news for Leavine Family Racing, but what about Kahne? Is this a move towards ...//more
Leavine Family Racing Scores With Kasey Kahne
Martin Truex Jr Asserts Front-Runner Status
Was there any doubt that Martin Truex Jr may be a driver of destiny in 2017? If there was, it was erased Sunday at Chicagoland. It would be something of a shock if Truex didn't win it all. Given the playoff format, that possibility isn't remote. How do you fend off that scenario? You keep grinding every week. even when you don't win, you're contending. If you have a down day, you bounce back the following. This is what the 78 team of Martin Truex Jr is doing. You fend off any notion of a ...//more
The Clock Strikes Twelve For Danica Patrick
Few didn't see it coming, and now it's official: Danica Patrick won't be back with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018. It's no one thing, it's a lot of things. Sponsorship is the publicly stated issue. After all, there's more than a couple of really good drivers struggling to find someone for support. Former champion and perennial contender Matt Kenseth is looking for a ride, and you know sponsorship dollars are a part of it. What will shake out of Smithfield Foods leaving Richard Petty for Stew ...//more
Contenders, Pretenders For 2017 NASCAR Playoffs
Playoffs? You want to talk about the playoffs? I can't resist this video morsel in light of Saturday's debacle at Richmond. Like many of you, this fan would prefer running a season full of races and crowning whomever has the most points as champion. Since that's not the world we live in, we'll just go with it. Sizing up the field of contenders, here's who we think has a shot to win it all in the 2017 NASCAR playoffs..... Just Happy To Be Here Kasey Kahne, Jamie McMurray, Ryan Newman ...//more
The Tail That Wags The Dog- NASCAR Sponsors
So, let me get this straight: Daniel Suarez hands out Dunkin' Donuts to fans on some TV segment, and so Subway drops him like a rock? Look at the mad scramble now. It goes to show you where the real power in NASCAR lies- with NASCAR sponsors. You already heard how Monster Energy is a little perturbed with the governing body over some of the on track deliverables. As one who has lived this trip as a media advertising rep, I am not surprised. A bit disappointed, but not surprised. Do you ever w ...//more