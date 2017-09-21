Was there any doubt that Martin Truex Jr may be a driver of destiny in 2017? If there was, it was erased Sunday at Chicagoland. It would be something of a shock if Truex didn't win it all. Given the playoff format, that possibility isn't remote. How do you fend off that scenario? You keep grinding every week. even when you don't win, you're contending. If you have a down day, you bounce back the following. This is what the 78 team of Martin Truex Jr is doing. You fend off any notion of a ...